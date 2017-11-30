Norristown Sheriff’s Department Holds Round Table With Israeli Police

NORRISTOWN, PA (CBS) — The Norristown Sheriff’s department hosted a round-table discussion on policing with their counterparts from Israel.

Barack Mordechai with Israel Police met with police chiefs from across Montgomery County for a roundtable discussion on topics like collaboration between police forces, police and community cooperation, and public trust in police.

“We work in some places differently than you work, but in a lot of cases the challenges are the same,” Mordechai said.

“I think that any time you have the opportunity to reflect on your own work, through the eyes of someone trying to do the same thing, it’s going to be valuable for you and for them,” said Norristown police chief Mark Talbot.

Mordechai says these visits are beneficial, as they started a program that works with teenagers based on what they learned in a recent visit with Philadelphia police.