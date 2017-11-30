The Prestigious Maxwell Club Names Its PA State Winners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maxwell Football Club President, Mark Dianno, announced the 2017 Mini Max High School Award winners for the state of Pennsylvania. The sixty-four players selected are from schools located in Districts 1,3,11 and 12 in the eastern half of the state. Players were nominated by their coaches throughout the 2017 season and were evaluated based on a criteria that includes; football performance, academics, and community service.
The Mini Max Award recipients will be honored at a dinner to be held on Thursday January 11, 2018 at the Drexelbrook Catering Ballroom in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. The awards dinner is open to the public and tickets are available on the Club’s website http://www.maxwellfootballclub.org.
The Maxwell Football Club will select one player from the group of Mini Max winners as the winner of the Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year. The Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year will be announced on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Awards Dinner.
For the 6th year the Maxwell Football Club will also host a New Jersey Mini Max Awards Dinner which will be held on Sunday January 28th at the St. David the King Hall in Princeton Junction, NJ. Players from the entire state of New Jersey will be eligible for selection as part of this program. The New Jersey Mini Max Award Winners and the New Jersey High School Player of the Year will be announced at this event.
The MFC will also honor players from the state of Delaware with Mini Max Awards as part of the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association dinner in late January.
The winner of the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Player of the Year awards will be the candidates for the Club’s 32nd Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the region. The winner of the Jim Henry Award will be announced as part of the Maxwell Football Club’s National Awards Gala which will be held in Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. The MFC will also present its collegiate and professional awards at this event.
Recent winners of the Jim Henry Award include Jonathan Taylor (Salem H.S. – Wisconsin), Brandon McIlwain (Council Rock North H.S – South Carolina), Kyle Shurmur (LaSalle College H.S. – Vanderbilt), Mark Pyles (Lebanon H.S – Bucknell Univ.) Fran Walsh (Archbishop Wood H.S – Villanova Univ.), Brendan Nosovitch (Allentown Central Catholic – University of South Carolina), Bill Kim (Upper Dublin H.S – Johns Hopkins), Brad Herzlich (Conestoga H.S – Brown University), Daniel Persa (Bethlehem Liberty H.S – Northwestern.), Brent Caprio (Mainland Regional H.S. – William & Mary), Steven Rizzo (Audubon H.S. – Colgate), Pat Devlin (Downingtown East H.S. – Delaware), Ryan Greiser (Pennridge H.S. – Liberty Univ.), Dan Connor (Strath Haven H.S. – Penn State) and Austin Scott (Parkland H.S – Penn State).
The sixty-four 2017 Pennsylvania Mini Max Winners are listed alphabetically by school:
First Name Last Name – School
Darryl Davis-McNeil – Abington
Ernest Holland III – Academy at Palumbo
Nasir Peoples – Archbishop Wood
Keith Parrish – Bensalem
Cooper Lutz – Berks Catholic
Matthew Bisko – Bethlehem Catholic
Nasir Pettus – Bishop McDevitt
Michael Killian – Bonner Prendie
Tom Wertz – Cardinal O’Hara
Tanner Miller – Cedar Crest
PJ Szymanski – Central Bucks East
Jake Reichwein – Central Bucks West
Ethan Van Buskirk – Central Dauphin
Anthony Calamia – Central Dauphin East
Cody Profitt – Chichester
JacksonNiness – Conestoga
Jose Barbon – Conestoga Valley
Connor McFadden – Conrad Weiser
Mark Anastasi – Council Rock North
Charles Katshir – Cumberland Valley
Bryce Lauletta – Downingtown East
Cameron Roth – Garden Spot
Dan GuyGarnet Valley
Tanner Long – Germantown Academy
Micah Parsons – Harrisburg
Josh Smith – Hatboro Horsham
Daniel Sheehan – Hershey
Jackson Ellis – James Buchanan
Justin St. Hill – Jim Thorpe
Dan Solecki – LaSalle College
Nicholas Bradley – Lebanon
Jake Novak – Maheim Central
Joseph Basiura – Malvern Prep
Luke Emge – Manheim Township
Zack Falls Marian
Anthony Paoletti – Marple Newtown
Robert Coaxum – Mastery Charter North
Jacob Kelly – Neshaminy
Justis Henley – North Penn
Dawson Stuart – Owen J. Roberts
Drew Nickles – Palisades
Tekoah Guedes Palmerton
Jahan Worth – Parkland
Nick Tarburton – Pennridge
Jordan Lapp – Pequea Valley
Jahir Holmes – Perkiomen Valley
Jon Miller – Phoenixville
Matt DeLaurentis – Pope John Paul II
Parris Janusek – Pottsgrove
Zachary Throne – Red Lion Area
Michael Killiri – Salisbury
Alstan Wolfe – Saucon Valley
Trevor Watts – Souderton
Tommy Bornholdt – Springfield Township
TJ Pergine – Springford
John Feehery – St. Josephs Prep
Tim Kater – Steelton-Highspire
Adam Klein – The Episcopal Academy
Colin Hurlbrink – The Haverford School
Max Winebrake – Upper Dublin
Tyler Whary – Upper Perkiomen
Jared Cooper -West Chester East
Dezmond Boykin – Whitehall
John Washington – William Penn Charter