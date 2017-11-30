The Prestigious Maxwell Club Names Its PA State Winners

By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maxwell Football Club President, Mark Dianno, announced the 2017 Mini Max High School Award winners for the state of Pennsylvania. The sixty-four players selected are from schools located in Districts 1,3,11 and 12 in the eastern half of the state. Players were nominated by their coaches throughout the 2017 season and were evaluated based on a criteria that includes; football performance, academics, and community service.

The Mini Max Award recipients will be honored at a dinner to be held on Thursday January 11, 2018 at the Drexelbrook Catering Ballroom in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. The awards dinner is open to the public and tickets are available on the Club’s website http://www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

The Maxwell Football Club will select one player from the group of Mini Max winners as the winner of the Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year. The Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year will be announced on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Awards Dinner.

For the 6th year the Maxwell Football Club will also host a New Jersey Mini Max Awards Dinner which will be held on Sunday January 28th at the St. David the King Hall in Princeton Junction, NJ. Players from the entire state of New Jersey will be eligible for selection as part of this program. The New Jersey Mini Max Award Winners and the New Jersey High School Player of the Year will be announced at this event.

The MFC will also honor players from the state of Delaware with Mini Max Awards as part of the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association dinner in late January.

The winner of the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Player of the Year awards will be the candidates for the Club’s 32nd Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the region. The winner of the Jim Henry Award will be announced as part of the Maxwell Football Club’s National Awards Gala which will be held in Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. The MFC will also present its collegiate and professional awards at this event.

Recent winners of the Jim Henry Award include Jonathan Taylor (Salem H.S. – Wisconsin), Brandon McIlwain (Council Rock North H.S – South Carolina), Kyle Shurmur (LaSalle College H.S. – Vanderbilt), Mark Pyles (Lebanon H.S – Bucknell Univ.) Fran Walsh (Archbishop Wood H.S – Villanova Univ.), Brendan Nosovitch (Allentown Central Catholic – University of South Carolina), Bill Kim (Upper Dublin H.S – Johns Hopkins), Brad Herzlich (Conestoga H.S – Brown University), Daniel Persa (Bethlehem Liberty H.S – Northwestern.), Brent Caprio (Mainland Regional H.S. – William & Mary), Steven Rizzo (Audubon H.S. – Colgate), Pat Devlin (Downingtown East H.S. – Delaware), Ryan Greiser (Pennridge H.S. – Liberty Univ.), Dan Connor (Strath Haven H.S. – Penn State) and Austin Scott (Parkland H.S – Penn State).

The sixty-four 2017 Pennsylvania Mini Max Winners are listed alphabetically by school:

First Name Last Name – School

Darryl   Davis-McNeil –  Abington

Ernest    Holland III  – Academy at Palumbo

Nasir     Peoples – Archbishop Wood

Keith     Parrish –  Bensalem

Cooper Lutz    –  Berks Catholic

Matthew   Bisko   – Bethlehem Catholic

Nasir     Pettus    – Bishop McDevitt

Michael Killian   – Bonner Prendie

Tom  Wertz   – Cardinal O’Hara

Tanner   Miller –   Cedar Crest

PJ   Szymanski   – Central Bucks East

Jake       Reichwein    – Central Bucks West

Ethan    Van Buskirk   – Central Dauphin

Anthony Calamia  – Central Dauphin East

Cody     Profitt   – Chichester

JacksonNiness  – Conestoga

Jose       Barbon  – Conestoga Valley

Connor  McFadden   – Conrad Weiser

Mark     Anastasi     –  Council Rock North

Charles  Katshir  –  Cumberland Valley

Bryce    Lauletta  – Downingtown East

Cameron      Roth   –   Garden Spot

Dan       GuyGarnet Valley

Tanner   Long  –   Germantown Academy

Micah    Parsons  – Harrisburg

Josh       Smith   – Hatboro Horsham

Daniel   Sheehan  – Hershey

Jackson  Ellis    –  James Buchanan

Justin    St. Hill –  Jim Thorpe

Dan    Solecki  – LaSalle College

Nicholas Bradley   – Lebanon

Jake   Novak  – Maheim Central

Joseph   Basiura  – Malvern Prep

Luke      Emge   –  Manheim Township

Zack      Falls      Marian

Anthony  Paoletti  –  Marple Newtown

Robert   Coaxum   – Mastery Charter North

Jacob     Kelly –     Neshaminy

Justis     Henley  – North Penn

Dawson  Stuart    – Owen J. Roberts

Drew  Nickles  – Palisades

Tekoah  Guedes  Palmerton

Jahan     Worth –   Parkland

Nick      Tarburton   –  Pennridge

Jordan   Lapp    –  Pequea Valley

Jahir   Holmes  – Perkiomen Valley

Jon Miller   – Phoenixville

Matt DeLaurentis  – Pope John Paul II

Parris  Janusek  – Pottsgrove

Zachary Throne – Red Lion Area

Michael Killiri –   Salisbury

Alstan   Wolfe   – Saucon Valley

Trevor   Watts  –  Souderton

Tommy  Bornholdt  –  Springfield Township

TJ   Pergine  – Springford

John   Feehery  – St. Josephs Prep

Tim   Kater   –  Steelton-Highspire

Adam    Klein    – The Episcopal Academy

Colin     Hurlbrink  –   The Haverford School

Max       Winebrake –  Upper Dublin

Tyler     Whary  – Upper Perkiomen

Jared     Cooper  -West Chester East

Dezmond     Boykin  – Whitehall

John  Washington  – William Penn Charter

