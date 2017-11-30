Hillary Clinton Appearing In Philadelphia Thursday Night For Book Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hillary Clinton will be in Philadelphia Thursday night to promote her new book.
The former presidential candidate is on a national tour and will make a stop in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music.
Her book, “What Happened,” gives her perspective on how she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.
The book has received mixed responses, ranging from praise, to calls for her to gracefully fade from the spotlight.