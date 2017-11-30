USGS: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Delaware Valley

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the Delaware Valley on Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened roughly 10 miles east northeast of Dover, Delaware.

M 5.1 – 10km ENE of Dover, Delaware https://t.co/2sCYZ2IWqT Don't forget to send the USGS a "Did You Feel It!" report pic.twitter.com/LZoxq5H8f8 — USGS (@USGS) November 30, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

Residents across Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey and even Maryland reported feeling the quake.

“I live just a few miles south of Dover and my home rattled pretty good and I could hear the rumble as well,” said said Dover Police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, adding that everything seems to be running smoothly in Dover.

“My house shook for about seven seconds,” said Nancy Burkley, who felt the quake in Westampton Township, New Jersey.

Okay, so. 4.4 earthquake just now, centered in Delaware. Either that or my desk is possessed. — Cheese Mahoney (@curdhoney) November 30, 2017

I’m pretty sure we just had an earthquake here in Delaware.

My whole house shook and I thought we were going to have to take cover! — 𝒦𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒶 𝒮𝓊𝓃💐 (@feelthelight) November 30, 2017

Serious question: Did anyone else in the Philadelphia area just feel a minor earthquake — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) November 30, 2017