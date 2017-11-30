BREAKING: USGS: 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Delaware Valley

USGS: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Delaware Valley

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the Delaware Valley on Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened roughly 10 miles east northeast of Dover, Delaware.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents across Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey and even Maryland reported feeling the quake.

“I live just a few miles south of Dover and my home rattled pretty good and I could hear the rumble as well,” said said Dover Police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, adding that everything seems to be running smoothly in Dover.

“My house shook for about seven seconds,” said Nancy Burkley, who felt the quake in Westampton Township, New Jersey.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Peggy Murphy says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I live northeast of Felton, DE and my house shook for about 20 seconds. Thought someone had hit it.

    Reply | Report comment |

