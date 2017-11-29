Zeoli Show Log 11.29.17

3pm- According to reports, Sen. Susan Collins is expected to vote in favor of Republican tax-cut legislation despite still having reservations with some parts of the proposed bill.
3:20pm- Following complaints of inappropriate sexual conduct, NBC has announced they’ve decided to fire Today show host Matt Lauer.
4:10pm- During a speech in St. Louis, President Donald Trump discussed the benefits of the proposed tax reform bill.
5:30pm- Al Roker seemed visibly upset following NBC’s announcement that they were terminating Matt Lauer’s employment.