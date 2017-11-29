Zeoli Show Log 11.29.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: al roker, Donald Trump, Matt Lauer, Sen. Susan Collins, Tax Reform

3pm- According to reports, Sen. Susan Collins is expected to vote in favor of Republican tax-cut legislation despite still having reservations with some parts of the proposed bill. 

3:20pm- Following complaints of inappropriate sexual conduct, NBC has announced they’ve decided to fire Today show host Matt Lauer. 

4:10pm- During a speech in St. Louis, President Donald Trump discussed the benefits of the proposed tax reform bill. 

5:30pm- Al Roker seemed visibly upset following NBC’s announcement that they were terminating Matt Lauer’s employment. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch