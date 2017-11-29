Fiat Used By Pope During Philadelphia Visit Up For Auction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The second of two Fiats used by Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia is going up for auction.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says bidding on the car, a Fiat 500L, opens Wednesday and continues through Dec. 20, through a partnership with the online charity auction site Charitybuzz .
Proceeds will benefit the 2017 Catholic Charities Appeal, which provides support to organizations, programs and ministries throughout the archdiocese.
The first Fiat was auctioned in 2016. Owners of a Philadelphia car dealership offered the winning bid of $82,000. The proceeds went to the charities appeal and special education schools.
Francis got out of one of the black Fiats to bless a boy with cerebral palsy when he arrived in Philadelphia.
He’s made a point of using modest cars to emphasize simplicity.
