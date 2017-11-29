North Pole Express Comes Through Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All aboard the North Pole Express bringing in some festive holiday cheer in Bucks County.

Mike Donovan, the general manager of the New Hope/Ivy Land railroad train at North Pole Express, says visitors can expect fun and warmth when they get on.

“Well, when you climb aboard, you will be boarding here at beautiful New Hope station, built in 1891 and riding in century old equipment,” Donovan said. “You will get a true Hollywood feel while you are on board, real wooden interior, in addition to hot chocolate…cookies.”

Santa is there as well.

The true magic and spirit of the Christmas can be felt and all you need is to get your tickets to the North Pole Express.