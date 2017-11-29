Mayor Welcomes Return Of Army-Navy Game To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A luncheon was held Wednesday afternoon to welcome the return of the Army-Navy game to Philadelphia. The 118th meeting of the two service academies takes place at the end of next week.

“I’d ask Ahmad Bradshaw and John Voit and Daryl Bonner and D.J. Palmore to please meet me at the podium.”

Mayor Jim Kenney gave the team captains of Army and Navy to a symbol of appreciation for all that military personnel do for the country — each man getting a Liberty Bell.

“The Army-Navy game is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Mayor Kenney. “It represents all that is right about this city, about our country and it’s one of Philadelphia’s greatest traditions. The game is what sports should be at its core, and the young men and women in the stadium represent the very best in all of us.”

Philadelphia will host the four of the next five Army/Navy games.

“Go Army. Go Navy,” Kenney said. “I have to say them both.”

The 2017 Army-Navy Game takes place December 9 in South Philadelphia.