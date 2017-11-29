New Jersey Sen. Jeff Van Drew Announces Run For Congress

By David Madden

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey state senator has announced plans to seek the congressional seat being vacated by 12 term republican Frank LoBiondo.

Jeff Van Drew’s announcement comes as a surprise to absolutely no one. His name surfaced on Election night, when LoBiondo announced his plans to retire and Van Drew had just been re-elected to his state senate seat down the shore.

Two fellow Democrats are already running, but Van Drew has name recognition in the district and the unofficial backing of party leaders.

He’s scheduled a conference call this afternoon to discuss his decision.

As for who Republicans might run, among the names being mentioned are outgoing Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and State Assemblyman Chris Brown, who will be moving on to the state senate in January.

 

