Glassboro HS Counselor Grants Promise, Gives Corey Clement Her BMW

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Glassboro, New Jersey native Corey Clement is living his dream.
The 23-year-old undrafted running back out of Wisconsin is making a name for himself with the Eagles, as a key contributor on the NFL’s best team.
Clement has proven everyone wrong on his road to NFL success and one of his motivators was his Glassboro High School guidance counselor, Mary Beth Ragozzino. Ragozzino promised Clement her BMW if he reached the NFL.
And he did, so she did.
Clement has 259 yards on 58 carries in 11 NFL games. He has scored six total touchdowns, but most importantly, his team is 10-1.