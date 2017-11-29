BREAKING: Temple University Student Dies After Being Found Unconscious In School Library

Deer Smashes Through Car Windshield, Driver Dies Days Later

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey driver who was seriously hurt when a deer he struck crashed through his windshield has died from his injuries.

Authorities say the deer was crossing a road in Franklin Township when 63-year-old Mark Rodgers hit it around 5:30 p.m. Friday. The deer then went through the windshield and landed in the vehicle’s back seat.

The Franklin man had been hospitalized in critical condition before he died Tuesday afternoon.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

