What You Should Do If Natural Disaster Hits During Your Vacation

By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A local travel agent discusses what you should do if Mother Nature ruins your vacation.

More than 50,000 tourists are stranded on Bali because of a volcanic eruption so what should you do?

Call your travel agent and let her start working on ways to get you home. Judy Donato, manager of Prestige Tours of Valley Forge understands that many of us bypass the agent and book on line.

“Did you go directly thru the airlines? Did you go directly thru the hotel or did you use one of these on line travel agencies,” she said. “Then you need to go back to the source. If you did use and online booking source and you took insurance contact the insurance company as well.”

If there’s a U.S. embassy in your location, call officials there and ask for assistance and follow directions from local authorities.

Remember, you may not be able to get home until the situation is stabilized.

