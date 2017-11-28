Charred Body Found On Top Of SEPTA Train Identified As Teen Boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a charred body that was found on top of a SEPTA Regional Rail train last Friday in Center City.
Officials have identified the victim as 15-year-old Raekwon Jones of the 5100 block of Funston Street in Philadelphia.
The city’s Health Department says Raekwon was electrocuted and ruled his death accidental.
A SEPTA spokesman says it’s believed the body was on top of the train as it entered Jefferson Station around 8 a.m., but it’s not immediately clear how long the body had been there.
The teen had severe burns all over his face and body.
There is no word why the victim was on top of the train at the time.