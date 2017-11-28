Suspect Wanted In Multiple Armed Robberies, Sexual Assault

BREAKING: Pa. Superior Court Denies Emergency Motion To Release Meek Mill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for man wanted for multiple robberies and a sexual assault in the East Germantown section of the city.

Investigators say the first incident happened on the 400 block of East Washington Lane on Nov. 20, just after 4 p.m. According to police, the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint. The suspect fled with a phone and $3.

Minutes later, another armed robbery was reported near the 6300 block of Chew Avenue. Police say the victim was forced inside a vacant garage nearby, where the suspect fled with the victim’s iPhone 6.

On Nov. 26, just before 5 p.m., police say an armed suspect forced a victim down an alleyway near East Pleasant Street where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

Police say in all three incidents the suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a thin build, around 6 feet tall, and weighing around 140 pounds.

If you have any information on these crimes, call police.

 

