Video: 13-Year-Old Girl Home Alone Fights Off Burglar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) – It was a frightening encounter as a teenage girl came face-to-face with a burglar in California.

Surveillance video from the home shows the man walking across the lawn of a Sacramento home before ringing the door bell.

2 Teens Injured Following Hit-And-Run Accident In Bucks County

A 13-year-old girl was home alone and hid in a closet after the thief kicked in the door.

When he saw the girl, she screamed and fought back. Neighbors are shocked by the crime.

“The girl fought back, that was pretty awesome,” said one neighbor.

The burglar ran out of the house to a waiting getaway car. No word on whether any arrests have been made.

2 Planes Clip Wings At New York’s JFK Airport

“After that, we decided that we are going to put up another gate in front of our front door,” said neighbor Tony Borba.

Meanwhile, the family’s front door has damage and parts of their home were torn apart.

But most importantly, the girl was not seriously hurt.