PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first annual WIP Turkey Bowl was a whopping success.
For the first time ever, SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast a Thanksgiving Day High School football. The game, Interboro at Ridley, was chosen by a social media voting contest. Voting took place on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and over 200,000 votes were cast.
The game was called by 94WIP Midday Show hosts Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, and producer James Seltzer. 94WIP’s Howard Eskin was the sideline reporter.
Ridley defeated Interboro 38-20.
WIP donated $2500 to both Interboro and Ridley thanking them for participating in the program.
You can watch and listen to the broadcast below.
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter