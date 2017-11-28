PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first annual WIP Turkey Bowl was a whopping success.

For the first time ever, SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast a Thanksgiving Day High School football. The game, Interboro at Ridley, was chosen by a social media voting contest. Voting took place on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and over 200,000 votes were cast.

The game was called by 94WIP Midday Show hosts Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, and producer James Seltzer. 94WIP’s Howard Eskin was the sideline reporter.

Ridley defeated Interboro 38-20.

WIP donated $2500 to both Interboro and Ridley thanking them for participating in the program.

Congrats to the Ridley Green Raiders for their 38-20 win over Interboro in the first ever #WIPTurkeyBowl. See you next year! pic.twitter.com/foIGkjECV1 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 23, 2017

The @WIPMiddayShow had Interboro’s own Vince Papale on the #WIPTurkeyBowl pregame show. Thanks Vince! pic.twitter.com/F3uNtOanUn — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 23, 2017

.@RitchieJon, @JoeDeCamara and @Enterprise presenting a check for $5,000 to Ridley and Interboro as a thanks for being a part of #WIPTurkeyBowl pic.twitter.com/qEZNrbWtgD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 23, 2017

Thank you to Ridley and Interboro for participating in the 1st Annual #WIPTurkeyBowl and for allowing us to be a part of their great Thanksgiving Day tradition. pic.twitter.com/QqteuAyIzG — 94WIP Midday Show (@WIPMiddayShow) November 23, 2017

You can watch and listen to the broadcast below.

