Eagles-Rams Remains 4:25 PM Eastern Time Kickoff In Week 14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many Eagles fans are traveling to Los Angeles for the showdown with the Rams on December 10th.
That game will remain a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will not be flexed, the NFL announced on Tuesday.
The Eagles-Rams game will one of the most highly anticipated NFL regular season games of the season, as No. 2 overall pick in 2016 Carson Wentz faces No. 1 overall pick in 2016 Jared Goff.
Both Wentz and Goff are having spectacular sophomore seasons, and both the Eagles and Rams are winning games.