Zeoli Show Log 11.27.17

3:02 pm-Rep. John Conyers stepped down as the ranking Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee on Sunday, following sexual harassment accusations.
3:27 pm-Al Franken in a new interview :”In crowded chaotic situations, I can’t say that I have not done that. I am very sorry if these women experienced that.”
3:52 pm-President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans scrambled Monday to make changes to a Republican tax bill in an effort to win over holdout GOP senators and pass a tax package by the end of the year.
4:05 pm-Lindsay Menz told CNN that Franken grabbed her butt during a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in August 2010, when Franken had been in the Senate for just two years.
4:35 pm-Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, is the acting director of the group until Trump can get a permanent leader through the Senate confirmation process.
5:02 pm-Trump : “Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time … longer than you — they call her Pocahontas!”
5:24 pm-Nancy Pelosi thinks congressmen deserve ‘due process’ on harassment — but only if they’re liberal.
5:42 pm- “Morning Joe” came to the defense of Rep. John Conyers.