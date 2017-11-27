Police: 75-Year-Old Blind Man Suffers Broken Leg After Being Beaten, Robbed

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby are searching for a suspect who beat and robbed an elderly blind man on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the unit block of Glendale Road.

According to police, the 75-year-old man, who is legally blind, was beaten and robbed of his money and phone in broad daylight.

The victim was hospitalized with a fractured leg.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call police at 610-734-7693.

