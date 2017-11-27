More Than 180 Women Accuse Massage Envy Therapists Of Sexual Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Women across the country are speaking out after they say they were sexually assaulted by therapists at a popular massage chain.
BuzzFeed says it found more than 180 reports of sexual misconduct at various Massage Envy locations.
‘Stranger Things’ Actor To Appear In New Jersey Public Safety Video
Many of the victims say the company’s response to the allegations was insulting. Some women say they were offered a refund or told not to file a police report.
One victim shared her story.
Rev. Al Sharpton To Visit Meek Mill In Prison Monday
“When this happened to me, I thought it was an isolated thing. I thought it was one sick man. He pulled the blanket down to my ankle, pulled my underwear down to my knees, could see everything I had and then massaged my butt with his hands,” said victim Kandice Martellaro.
Last month, a Richmond, Virginia woman, who says she was assaulted, started a Change.org petition calling on the company to support individuals allegedly sexually assaulted at their stores.