Restaurant In Italy Only Serves 2 People At A Time

ITALY (CBS) – A restaurant in Italy only serves two people at a time.

“Just For Two” sits in a small city 40 miles north of Rome.

As the name suggests, the restaurant allows couples to dine privately.

You need to make reservations several months or even a year in advance.

Everything is decided ten days ahead of each booking, from the style of music to the menu.

It’s not cheap, dinner for two starts at around $6oo.

