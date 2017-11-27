Restaurant In Italy Only Serves 2 People At A Time

ITALY (CBS) – A restaurant in Italy only serves two people at a time.
“Just For Two” sits in a small city 40 miles north of Rome.
As the name suggests, the restaurant allows couples to dine privately.
You need to make reservations several months or even a year in advance.
Everything is decided ten days ahead of each booking, from the style of music to the menu.
It’s not cheap, dinner for two starts at around $6oo.