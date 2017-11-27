Eagles Have 35 Percent Chance Of Getting To Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles capped off the holiday weekend by crushing the Chicago Bears 31-3 on Sunday, elevating their record to 10-1.
This is the fourth time in Eagles’ history they have started the season at 10-1. The three other times they made it to the championship game, so things are looking good for a trip to Minnesota in February.
Following Sunday’s win, the odds of the Eagles getting to the Super Bowl are even better, raising the team’s odds of going to the championship game by about 5 percentage points to 35 percent.
A few weeks ago, the Eagles had a 20 percent chance, and last week it was 30 percent.
As for winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles now have a 19 percent chance of taking home the Lombardi Trophy.