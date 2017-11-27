Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 12

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are officially on fire.

After their 31-3 beatdown of the Bears on Sunday, the Eagles have won nine in a row, including three straight by 28 points and five straight by 10 points or more.

Here are the Week 12 studs and duds.

Duds

 

3. LeGarrette Blount

 

Blount had an excellent game — 15 carries for 97 yards — but he did lose a fumble. And it’s really hard to find “duds” in 31-3 wins.

2. Jay Ajayi

 

Ajayi didn’t have a bad game necessarily. He recorded 26 yards rushing on just five carries, but fumbled in the end zone on a nice 3o-yard run. Fortunately, for Ajayi, Nelson Agholor recovered the TD.

 

1. Nigel Bradham

 

Just one tackle.

Studs

 

3. Carson Wentz

 

He’s going to set the Eagles’ single season record for touchdowns in a season. Wentz threw three more on Sunday, and needs five over the next five games to break the record. He had no turnovers once again on Sunday.

2. Brandon Graham

 

BG was a beast on Sunday — 5.0 solo tackles, 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 QB hit.

1. Zach Ertz

 

Ertz caught 10 of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Bears had no answer for the Wentz-Ertz connection.

