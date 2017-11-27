Eagles Present South Philadelphia School With A $10,000 Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kids at E.M. Stanton Elementary School in South Philadelphia welcomed some special visitors on Monday: a couple of Philadelphia Eagles, cheerleaders and mascot, Swoop.

“It was a great opportunity to be with the kids and see how energetic they were to exercise and learn about eating well,” said Eagles rookie wide receiver Mack Hollins.

The school received a $10,000 grant as part of the NFL’s Play 60 initiative, which encourages children to be active for sixty minutes per day and eat healthy foods.

“They were up. They were moving. They had such a wonderful time seeing the players,” said the school’s principal Stacey Burnley.

Fans In A Frenzy As Eagles Eye Playoffs

Fourth grader Aziyah Murray says she enjoyed the pep rally and loves being an Eagles Fan.

“We did a whole bunch of healthy exercises and stuff,” Murray said. “I love that when they do lose they don’t cheat and they don’t act like they did win. They just stick with it and train more and they do it better next time. This is a better year for them.”

Hollins says the team is feeling the electric energy from fans. He also explained what has been the key to the team’s success.

“I think it’s the locker room. Everyone has bought into what the coaches are telling us. Everyone has each other’s backs. There’s no ‘me’ guys on the team,” he said.

The Philadelphia Eagles look to continue their winning way when they take on the Seattle Seahawks next on Sunday night.