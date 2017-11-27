Eagles Joke About Carson Wentz And Prince Harry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrey Smith makes a good point: Have Carson Wentz and Prince Harry ever been in the same place at the same time? Because they sure do look-a-like!

The big news of the day is Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, with a Royal Wedding planned for 2018.

The Eagles’ official Twitter account had some fun with the news, using a Prince Harry photo for a Wentz story.

Wentz, 24, is among the NFL leading candidates for MVP, as he has led the Birds to nine straight wins and an NFL best 10-1 record.

As for his personal life, the 94WIP Morning Show has speculated that Wentz has a new girlfriend.

Prince Carson is not yet engaged, however.

