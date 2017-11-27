Eagles Joke About Carson Wentz And Prince Harry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrey Smith makes a good point: Have Carson Wentz and Prince Harry ever been in the same place at the same time? Because they sure do look-a-like!

I’ve never seen Prince Harry and @cj_wentz at the same place at the same time pic.twitter.com/6S1ejPBYwy — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 27, 2017

Any body else think Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are brothers ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VD1BknE7HY — Justin Daniel (@Stickkodkid) November 27, 2017

The big news of the day is Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, with a Royal Wedding planned for 2018.

The Eagles’ official Twitter account had some fun with the news, using a Prince Harry photo for a Wentz story.

"It’s one of those things where every week we just come in ready to work." Carson Wentz weighs in on yesterday's win: https://t.co/KDCGUuG6zF pic.twitter.com/H16glwrTmv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2017

Wentz, 24, is among the NFL leading candidates for MVP, as he has led the Birds to nine straight wins and an NFL best 10-1 record.

As for his personal life, the 94WIP Morning Show has speculated that Wentz has a new girlfriend.

Is is possible that Carson Wentz has a new girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/AnE4Fuph7e — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) November 27, 2017

Many of you are saying it’s the same girl. Are you sure? pic.twitter.com/iSvLVOMErN — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) November 27, 2017

Prince Carson is not yet engaged, however.