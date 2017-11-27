Doug Pederson: ‘I Can Do The Electric Slide’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are dancing and dominating on the NFL.

In their 31-3 win over the Bears on Sunday — their third straight 28-point win and fifth straight double digit victory — the Eagles provided us with a slew of new celebrations from bowling to the electric slide.

On Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show, head coach Doug Pederson said he can do the electric slide too.

Doug Pederson on the electric slide: "I can do it. I've done it before. It goes back to my college days." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 27, 2017

What a time to be an Eagle!!!!#flyeaglesfly🦅 pic.twitter.com/vxIRBubpHV — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 26, 2017

Monday morning hitting you after a holiday weekend.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/u2imj4dvyK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2017

Pederson is fine with the team celebrating together, but he says they need to make sure it’s quick so they don’t get penalized.

Doug Pederson on celebrations: "The choreography…now there's a 40 second clock that is in play. I'm just saying, if they're going to do it, they need to do it quickly." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 27, 2017

After nine straight wins, the Eagles are an NFL best 10-1 and cruising.