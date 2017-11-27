Doug Pederson: ‘I Can Do The Electric Slide’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are dancing and dominating on the NFL.
In their 31-3 win over the Bears on Sunday — their third straight 28-point win and fifth straight double digit victory — the Eagles provided us with a slew of new celebrations from bowling to the electric slide.
On Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show, head coach Doug Pederson said he can do the electric slide too.
Pederson is fine with the team celebrating together, but he says they need to make sure it’s quick so they don’t get penalized.
After nine straight wins, the Eagles are an NFL best 10-1 and cruising.