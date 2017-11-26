Man Critically Wounded In Shooting In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot and critically wounded during an altercation in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday near Glenloch and Wellington Streets.
Police say a man and woman were driving home from a bar when they saw a white car with two men inside behind them. Authorities say they got out their car and a fight ensued.
“They didn’t know if they knew these people, so they stopped at the intersection and the two males got out and approached them with a tire iron,” said Captain Drew Techner. “The woman’s 30-year-old male companion was shot twice, once in the chest and once [in the stomach], and possibly a third time in the arm.”
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooters fled the scene.
So far there have been no arrests.