Eagles Fans Overjoyed As Birds Outperform Expectations: ‘City Is Vibrant And Excited’

By Andrew Kramer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans couldn’t be happier after yet another victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears.

Anywhere you go in Philadelphia, Evan McCaffrey says, you can just sense it.

“The Eagles fans are in full force,” he said. “The city is vibrant and excited.”

image3 Eagles Fans Overjoyed As Birds Outperform Expectations: City Is Vibrant And Excited

Credit: Shara Dae Howard

That’s because no could of predicted this kind of success for the Eagles, including Evan’s dad Jerry.

“I expected a good season, but to this level,” he said. “Not at all, they’ve exceeded all my expectations.”

He admits he doesn’t even know how to feel right now.

“I’m elated right about now,” he said. “A little scared. Still a little superstitious something might go wrong. But I’m going to enjoy this ride as long as I can.”

image2 e1511750081793 Eagles Fans Overjoyed As Birds Outperform Expectations: City Is Vibrant And Excited

Credit: Shara Dae Howard

Neither of the McCaffrey men were willing to predict an Eagles Super Bowl appearance just yet.

But if you ask them how it feels right now being an Eagles fan?

“It’s great! Play it week by week,” he said. “Very exciting.”

