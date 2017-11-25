Delaware State Police Mourn Loss Of Trooper

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are mourning the untimely death of one of their own.
Police say 40-year-old Sergeant Rodney H. Bond Jr., a 14-year-veteran of the force, died unexpectedly near his home Friday evening.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the tragic loss of Sgt. Bond. He was an outstanding Trooper and was committed to serving the citizens of Delaware with dignity and pride. He made all of us proud to be Delaware State Troopers,” said Superintendent Colonel Nathaniel McQueen Jr. “As we mourn the loss of our fellow Trooper, we ask the community to keep his family and the members of the Delaware State Police in your thoughts and prayers.”
Sources tell CBS Philly that Sergeant Bond collapsed while he was out jogging.
The exact cause of death has not been released.