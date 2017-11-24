Woman Charged In Crash That Left Franconia Township Worker Dead

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Souderton woman is facing homicide by vehicle charges stemming from a crash that left a Franconia Township worker dead and another injured earlier this year.
Police responded to the crash back on Sept. 5 on West Broad Street and found two workers, 46-year-old Jeffrey Moyer and 53-year-old David Smith, seriously injured after they were struck by a driver while they were working on the road.
Smith was transported to Grand View Hospital where he later died. Moyer was flown to Temple University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
According to the Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, Luciana Stock, 20, of Souderton, was driving westbound in her 2000 Oldsmobile Alero when she drove over an orange cone and struck Moyer and Smith traveling at approximately 39 mph.
Authorities say the workers had established a work site to complete road pavement marking. The work site was delineated with orange traffic-control cones and a Highway Department work truck was flashing its four-way warning lights when the crash occurred.
Stock is being charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges. She was released on $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 30.