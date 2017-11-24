Penn’s Landing RiverRink Opens For The Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An ice skating rink along Penn’s Landing is now open for the season.

Even if you don’t want to skate, people of all ages may find it a cool place to hang out.

The RiverRink is the city’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, and is in its 24th year in operation.

“It’s just nice to spend time with family and be together.”

And there is an adjacent garden complete with fire pits, as well as a lodge.

RiveRink Winterfest spokeswoman Emma Fried-Cassorla says there is some amazing food for sale.

“We have Chickie’s and Pete’s, Garces, and Franklin Fountain here. We have a new concessionaire, they are doing more festival style foods. They are coming up with something called a ‘finolli,’ which is a funnel cake covered in cannoli filling,” she said.

They’re also serving drinks of all sorts, and for all ages.

“We have a bar that has a lot of hot spiced cocktails, so we have something called the ‘warm apple pie,’ which is the new featured drink of the season, and it is very good,” said Fried-Cassorla.

The fun continues through March 4th.