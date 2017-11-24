Former Phillies Pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez Dead At 34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez has died at the age of 34.
“The Phillies are saddened to learn about the passing of former pitcher Miguel Alfredo González. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said the Phillies in a tweet.
Gonzalez, a former Cuban star, played for the Vaqueros de La Habana team in Cuba from 2004-12, throwing 596 innings with a 3.78 ERA, CBS Sports reports.
In 2013, Gonzalez signed a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Phillies. He only appeared in six games with Philadelphia due to arm trouble in 2014.
The Phillies released Gonzalez following spring training in 2016. He had not pitched since.
Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald reports Gonzalez was killed in a car crash in Havana, Cuba.