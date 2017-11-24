Police: Man Attacked By Several Dogs, 1 Dog Shot And Killed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the death of man after he was attacked by several dogs in Hunting Park, Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of West Pike Street, around 9 p.m., for a report of a dog attack.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man being attacked by at least four pit bulls.
Police fired one shot, striking one of the dog’s and killing it.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.
Police say the cause of death was not due to the bites.
The incident is currently under investigation.