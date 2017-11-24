Diagnosing High Blood Pressure In Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is a concerning statistic: 85 percent of children who have high blood pressure are not diagnosed, and when they are diagnosed, it is estimated they have had high blood pressure for a significant period of time.

The major problem with proper diagnosis is that high blood pressure can change with age height and sex.

In adults we have strict guidelines for blood pressure, but in children there are more than 400 different diastolic and systolic numbers that can be used based on age, sex, and height.

That is why it’s important that, when you have your child at their next examination, you talk with your pediatrician or family physician about high blood pressure.

It is something that does not occur in the vast majority of children but, if left undiagnosed, can lead to long-term health issues.