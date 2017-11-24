Firefighter Deployed Overseas Returns To Hero’s Welcome On Thanksgiving

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Blackwood Fire Department welcomed home one of their own for Thanksgiving.
For more than nine months, Fire Lt. Jason Stott has been deployed to Kuwait as a Sargent in the Army Reserve. Unexpectedly, his unit was brought home before the holidays.
Unbeknownst to him, firefighters escorted him home from the airport and setup a giant flag in his neighborhood to honor his arrival home.
When Stott’s caravan pulled up, he hopped out to hug and warmly welcome family, friends, neighbors and fellow firefighters. His dog, a boxer named Bo, jumped all over Stott.
Stott’s most recent deployment to Kuwait came immediately after he married Susan.
“I cried probably for the first six months that he left,” she said. “And I didn’t think he would make it home for Thanksgiving.
“To be standing here today is surreal,” Stott said.