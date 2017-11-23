Manna Delivers More Than 3,000 Thanksgiving Meals To Those Battling Life-Threatening Illnesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local group is making sure thousands of people with life-threatening illnesses are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings, while in the comfort of the own homes.

The non-profit organization Manna supplies meals to people fighting all kinds of different ailments.

On Thanksgiving morning, Sue Daugherty and an army of workers continued Manna’s mission by preparing, packaging and delivering more than 3,300 hot, ready to eat thanksgiving dinners.

“We’re all about providing food as medicine, so we see ourselves as the pharmacy for you prescription diet,” said Daugherty. “Our clients are battling for their life and they know that over 500 volunteers are here making it possible that their thanksgiving could be a good one.”

At 9 years old, Kendall from West Mt. Airy is one of the younger volunteers helping prepare meals.

She says she cannot think of a better way to spend her Thanksgiving morning.

“I just really want to help and bring out the joy in people, and that just really makes me happy,” said Kendall.

Kendall says she thinks this is what Thanksgiving is all about.

“I feel very, very good. I feel very happy to know that these people can be provided with great food and I feel really good,” she said.