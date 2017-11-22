Report: Phillies Considering Chase Utley As Bench Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fresh off a World Series appearance, a former Phillie standout could be making a return to the ball club, according to a recent report.
WIP’s Howard Eskin hinted on Twitter at the possible return of hometown legend Chase Utley, who recently experienced a World Series defeat with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Eskin tweeted on Wednesday: “Chase Utley back to Phils? The #phillies still have more coaching moves to make. I’m hearing the Phils are considering former Phillies 2nd baseman Chase Utley as a bench coach under manager (Gabe Kapler).”
Utley, 38, has not announced any plans to retire as a player and he is currently an unrestricted free agent.
This report comes the same day the Philadelphia Phillies announced the addition of Pedro Guerrero as an assistant hitting coach. Like Utley, Guerrero spent time playing for the Dodgers’ organization but only in the minor leagues.
Utley, a six-time All-Star, won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008.