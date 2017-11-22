Quiet Weather Leads To Limited Travel Concerns This Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Thanksgiving holiday, as we all know is always a huge travel time for the entire country. This year in the Philly area it looks as though the weather should remain quiet, meaning that weather is likely to not make any of the travel headaches worse starting as early as today.

A weak cold front will push through the region in the morning hours on Wednesday, and rain showers could be seen mainly across the New Jersey shore points throughout the morning, with only a couple light showers here or there across the Philadelphia metro area. Skies are then likely to clear out as we move into the afternoon hours today, and temperatures will generally hold steady form the morning into the afternoon as well. What this all boils down to for the region is a nice day to get in the car to head out to see family and friends for the Holiday.

For the actual Thanksgiving holiday itself on Thursday, it will likely not be quite as nice when it comes to temperatures but it will again be an easy travel day with plenty of sunshine, just cooler temperatures as the cold air on the backside of the cold front from Wednesday finally settles into the region. Look for high temperatures on Thursday to only be in the middle 40s for many areas, and even as low as the 30s as you head into the Poconos. Even though it is likely to be cold on Thanksgiving, the sun will be shining making it at least look very pretty outside.

Many folks are off again on Friday and plan on heading out early to hopefully cash in on some big deals for Black Friday. If you are planning on getting those “door buster” deals early in the morning on Friday, make sure you are dressing with the layers and the heavy coasts since temperatures on Friday morning are more than like to be very cold once again. We should wake up in Philly on Friday to lows in the lower 30s. The good news though is if you plan on waking up a little little the sun will be out once more and temperatures on Friday plan to be much more seasonable as we peak in the lower to even middle 50s across the region.

As we recap the Thanksgiving time once more, easy travel thanks to quiet condition on Wednesday afternoon, Thanksgiving all day and Black Friday. Temperatures will take a hit on Thanksgiving itself, so make sure to wear your favorite sweater to dinner. Finally bundle up on Black Friday morning with lows in the low 30s before it warms up nicely, with sunshine as well.

This all adds up to a pretty nice Thanksgiving Holiday time across the Delaware Valley. Hope every stays safe and enjoys their time with family and friends. Have a great Thanksgiving everyone!