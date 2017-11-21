Adorable Video Of Bucks County Siblings’ After-School Hug Goes Viral

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Two Bucks County kids are melting hearts online after their mom posted a video of their daily after-school hug.
The adorable video shows 3-year-old Ava Jackson waiting anxiously for her big brother Tariq to get home from school in Yardley.
I consider myself to be a fairly tolerant parent. I don’t mind spoiling. If my kids don’t want veggies on their plate at dinner I don’t force them to eat it. And I don’t limit their television viewing all that much as long as they read just as many books. There are a handful of things, however, that can tip me over the edge into that dangerous place of rage, sadness, and self-doubt. Not listening is a big one. Whining is another. But nothing frustrates me more than when my kids fight with each other. They fight over whose turn it is with the iPad, who has more time with the iPad, and who is better at whatever game they are currently playing on the iPad. They fight over who got the bigger piece of cake, more frosting, the better plate. They call each other names and dole out insults like “you’re a butt” and “no YOU’RE a butt.” Sometimes the fighting makes me want to scream or cry, or both. I wonder what I’m doing wrong as a parent, and I lament the fact that two of the people I love the most don’t seem to like each other at times. There are days when it seems like the vast majority of their interactions are acrimonious, hostile, and exasperating. But every afternoon at 4:04pm when my son gets off the school bus from kindergarten, this happens…….they greet each other with hugs, kisses, and walk home arm and arm saying things like, “Your my favorite person.” “Thanks. Your my favorite person, too.” As a parent that’s the best I can hope for. That my babies will fight and forgive. That they will practice what it means to be a human with each other. That they will learn when to stand their ground and when to let something go. That they will learn to be siblings, maybe even favorites. ❤️ #Love
As 5-year-old Tariq gets off the bus, Ava runs up to him and the two kids give each other a big hug!
“Every afternoon at 4:04 p.m. when my son gets off the school bus from kindergarten, this happens,” their mom says. “They greet each other with hugs, kisses, and walk home arm and arm saying things like, ‘You’re my favorite person.’ ‘Thanks. You’re my favorite person, too.’ ”
The heartwarming video has already been viewed over 36,600 times.