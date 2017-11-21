Dog Attack Leaves Person Hospitalized

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A person has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog in Delaware County on Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded for a person bit by a dog on the 500 block of Yale Avenue in Swarthmore shortly after 10 a.m.

The person was transported to Crozer Medical Center.

There is no word on that person’s condition or what happened to the dog.

