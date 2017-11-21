SEPTA Urges Riders To Watch Their Step

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA had a safety blitz at several subway stations Tuesday morning. The main message for riders? Watch your step.

SEPTA officials and transit cops focused their attention on six Broad Street and Market Frankford Line Stations. Assistant General Manager of System Safety Jim Fox says these are the stops that have had the most number of track falls.

“Distractions are a big issue. People are on their cell phones, they’re talking. They’re focusing on a lot of other things and not necessarily looking at the edge of the platform,” said Fox.

If someone does fall onto the tracks, accidentally or even on purpose, Fox says riders should tell a SEPTA worker immediately. There are emergency call boxes, as well, or use the Transit Watch App, which connects riders directly to SEPTA police.

The last thing you should do?

“Not the best option to jump down there and help the person.”