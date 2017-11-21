KFC Selling ‘Internet Escape Pods’ On Cyber Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to help people relieve some of the stress of the holiday season, the fast-food chain known for its buckets of fried chicken has developed something unique.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has come up with an “internet escape pod” that is meant to help you enjoy some tech-free quiet time.

In case you are interested, it will be available for sale this Cyber Monday.

KFC joked that it was thinking of selling the pod for little more than $96,000.

However, in the spirit of Cyber Monday, KFC changed the price to an even $10,000.

