Holiday Treats For Your Pets That Aren’t Hazardous To Their Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A reminder that Thanksgiving feasts could be hazardous to your pets’ health. An expert explains that there are holiday inspired treats that you can make for dogs and cats to keep them occupied at gatherings.

Poultry bones could make your pets choke or cause internal damage.

Onions, garlic, raisins, chocolate and sugar substitutes like Xylitol can be extremely toxic to dogs and cats, according to Dr. Jennifer Maniet.

She is a staff veterinarian with Delaware County based pet insurance company, Petplan.

“They can cause anywhere from kidney failure to liver failure life threatening anemia, seizures,” she said.

And to keep your pet from begging at the dinner table, there are recipes you can make for your pet that will not harm them.

“Things like pumpkin puree, unflavored plain yogurt, sweet potatoes, bananas, carrots and peanut butter,” she said.

You can find more information on how to make pumpkin smoothies, turkey medallions, sweet potato cookies and other treats for your pets by clicking here.