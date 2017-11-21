Eagles, 76ers Simultaneous Success Has Philly On Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It feels like the early 2000’s in Philadelphia, again.

You know, when Allen Iverson was leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals and the Eagles — under Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb — were forming the most dominant team in the NFC.

Now, under Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, the Birds are an NFL best 9-1 and the city is on fire.

Pederson joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss his team’s huge 37-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Pederson: "We're all out in the community. You feel it from the fans. You feel it from the people. It's been a long time since the city has felt this way and we just have to continue to do our part. A lot to be thankful for this week, obviously." #FlyEaglesFly — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 21, 2017

And to add some fuel to Philadelphia’s fire, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have taken the NBA by storm. The two young players have led the Sixers to a 9-7 record despite playing the NBA’s toughest schedule thus far. Every night, the Wells Fargo Center has been sold out, as the Sixers are second in the NBA attendance according to ESPN.com.

The Eagles have continuously shown their support for the Sixers, and vice versa, as there seems to be a different player at the arena every night.

On Monday night, Alshon Jeffery and LeGarrette Blount were on-hand to watch a Sixers blowout win over the Jazz.

Alshon and Blount in the building. Eagles x Sixers pic.twitter.com/risKz1wMWs — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) November 21, 2017

It feels just like the old days. Philadelphia just hopes their respective teams can produce a parade or two, this time.