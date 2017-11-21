Dario Saric Eats First Ever Cheesesteak, Hits The Grill At Geno’s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though he is in his second season in Philadelphia, 76ers’ forward Dario Saric had his first bite of what the City of Brotherly Love is known for.
Currently, Saric and the Sixers are making their way up the Eastern Conference standings.
But taking a break from the court, the Croatian-born basketball player went to Geno’s to indulge in his first taste of an authentic cheesesteak.
Saric also got a chance to make a few cheesesteaks as he hit the grill.