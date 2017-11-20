Section Of AIDS Memorial Quilt Installed At PCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A section of the AIDS Memorial Quilt is now on display at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

It was installed there Monday to honor the memory of a former associate, and to raise awareness ahead of World AIDS Day.

Displaying the colorful quilt panel proves an emotional but creative way to remember former PCA employee Alan Yoffee. AIDS Fund assistant director Terry Hawkins says watching his people experiencing the quilt is a beautiful and touching sight to be seen.

“It’s so personal and so intimate,” Hawkins said. “And seeing them see the panel for the first time is so overwhelming.”

The quilt will be on display until December 4, serving as a teaching tool,but also a window into the life of the people lost.

“It’s an incredible awareness tool to remind people of the individuals no longer with us,” said Robb Reichard with AIDS Fund, “but who fought a good fight.”

Since the quilt was created in 1987, more than 50,000 panels have been sewn by friends, families and loved ones.