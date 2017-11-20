Sources: Granddaughter Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Port Richmond Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have arrested the granddaughter of man authorities say was fatally stabbed in Port Richmond last week.
It happened in the 2500 block of East Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
Police say they found the victim, 80-year-old Robert Girard, on the kitchen floor of the home, bleeding profusely. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was stabbed multiple times.
On Monday night, sources tell CBS3 that Girard’s granddaughter, Patricia Diocson, 21, was arrested and being charged in his death.
Police have not released a motive for the stabbing.
Officers say the man lived in the home with his family. Neighbors say Girard was a beloved member of their community.