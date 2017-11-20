Police: 2 People Hospitalized In Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a double shooting in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday.
Police say the shooting happened on Lawrence Street and Indiana Avenue around noon.
A 27-year-old man was shot twice and is in critical condition, while a 29-year-old man was shot once and listed in stable condition at Episcopal Hospital.
The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a silver Honda with a black hood.
No arrests have been made.