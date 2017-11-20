Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 11

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, Local TV, Studs And Duds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles came out of the gate a little rusty, but as soon as the third quarter started, it was over.

The Eagles obliterated the Cowboys in the second half, outscoring them 30-0, en route to a 37-9 victory. They are now a league-best 9-1.

 

Duds

 

3. Fletcher Cox

It was a quiet night from Fletcher Cox, who recorded just 1.0 solo tackle. But he can’t get a sack every game.

2. Zach Ertz

Ertz had his worst game of the season, catching just two of five targets for eight yards.

1. Nelson Agholor

Agholor caught just one of five targets, which was a -2 yard pass. Originally, Agholor made a terrific move to break loose and score on the play, but his knee was down upon further review negating a touchdown.

 

Studs

 

3. Alshon Jeffery

 

Alshon caught four of his six targets for 67 yards, including an incredible fourth-down touchdown catch which sealed the game for the Birds.

2. Derek Barnett

 

Barnett had his best game as an Eagle, disrupting Dak Prescott six times according to Pro Football Focus. Barnett finished with 2.0 sacks, 3.0 TFL, and 4 QB hits, including a strip sack.

1. Patrick Robinson

Robinson has arguably been the Eagles’ most pleasant surprise this season. P-Rob had another dominant performance, receiving a team-high PFF grade of 92.4. Robinson allowed just three catches for 16 yards on seven targets and had three big tackles in coverage.

