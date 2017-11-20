Police: Day Care Owner Arrested After Video Shows Her ‘Dragging And Kicking Children’

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware have arrested a day care worker after a video allegedly shows her dragging and kicking children in her care.
On Monday, police responded to a residence located in the unit block of Margaretta Drive. Police say the Primary Colors Family Daycare was being operated at the location.
According to investigators, the owner, 46-year-old Angela Flewelling, was arrested after video inside the property showed her “physically dragging and kicking children.”
Flewelling was charged with child abuse. She is being held at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution after failing to post $7,500 bail.
Police have not said if any children suffered any injuries under the care of Flewelling, or how long the alleged abuse was occurring.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.